Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2817546https://zeenews.india.com/people/deepika-padukone-makes-first-appearance-with-daughter-dua-padukone-singh-2817546.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance With Daughter Dua Padukone Singh

Deepika Padukone cradles her baby Dua Padukone Singh as she makes her first appearance at the airport today after welcoming her baby girl.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance With Daughter Dua Padukone Singh Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone made a rare appearance at the airport today along with her daughter Dua Padukone Singh. The actress was seen holding her baby girl in her arms and this visual of the actress has sent a meltdown to her fans. Deepika  was along with her hubby Ranveer Singh where the paparazzi spotted the couple at the airport and the first public appearance of Dua is making her fans swoon over them.

Deepika Padukone shared her baby girl name Dua on Diwali Day

The actress surprised her fans by sharing the first glimpse of her baby girl on her Instagram account on the Diwali Day. Deepika shared the beautiful feets of her daughter and revealed the name 'Dua' and fans were thrilled and how. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8,2024 and since then actress has been sharing adorable post related to the new born babies and every mommy can relate to. 

The actress was seen in Singham Again and her Lady Singham avatar left her fans in awe of her and how. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Bhagwa-e-Hind?
DNA Video
DNA: Trump-Modi Friendship: Pakistan’s Worries Grow
DNA Video
DNA: Trump’s Victory: What Changes Are Coming?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi’s Bulldozer Politics in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Article 370 - CM Abdullah’s Gamble Falls Short?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrasa Act
DNA Video
DNA: US Presidential Elections and its Global Implications
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Winning Formula for Upcoming Elections!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK