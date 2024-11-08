Deepika Padukone Makes First Appearance With Daughter Dua Padukone Singh

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone made a rare appearance at the airport today along with her daughter Dua Padukone Singh. The actress was seen holding her baby girl in her arms and this visual of the actress has sent a meltdown to her fans. Deepika was along with her hubby Ranveer Singh where the paparazzi spotted the couple at the airport and the first public appearance of Dua is making her fans swoon over them.

Deepika Padukone shared her baby girl name Dua on Diwali Day

The actress surprised her fans by sharing the first glimpse of her baby girl on her Instagram account on the Diwali Day. Deepika shared the beautiful feets of her daughter and revealed the name 'Dua' and fans were thrilled and how. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8,2024 and since then actress has been sharing adorable post related to the new born babies and every mommy can relate to.

The actress was seen in Singham Again and her Lady Singham avatar left her fans in awe of her and how.