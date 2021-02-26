Deepika Padukone mobbed by fans outside restaurant, women tries to pull her red bag- Watch

New Delhi: Looking fit and fab, actress Deepika Padukone stepped out for a quiet dinner with friends last night in Mumbai. But little did the Chhapaak actress knew that once she is out from the restaurant, an ocean of fans await her one glimpse.

Celeb-spotting in and around the city is a common thing but looks like after the deadly novel coronavirus induced lockdown, fans are excited to finally spot their favourites again, now that life is slowly getting back to normal.

So, coming back to Dippy, she was mobbed by an ocean of fans waiting outside the eatery. After much security and struggle, Deepika Padukone somehow managed to get inside her car.

A famous celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has posted the video on his Instagram handle. Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika has a special appearance in hubby and actor Ranveer Singh's '83 - a sports biopic where latter plays cricketing legend Kapil Dev and Deepika his wife Romi Dev on-screen.

She has a Shakun Batra film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.