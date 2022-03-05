Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt? Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked to choose, here's his answer!

New Delhi: Ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, during an interview, was recently asked by a fan about the differences between Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone - heroines who have both worked with the director.

Bhansali gave a lengthy answer to the tricky question and claimed that the two bring different perspectives and aspects of acting to the table. He said they can't be compared as they have unique talents.

Answering the question about the differences between Alia and Deepika, he told Bollywood Hungama, "They are different people. They have different approaches, they have different heights. They have different voices, they have different body language. They have different approach to cinema. All that put together… Deepika is a beautiful girl, wonderful actor. For me, Alia is a very beautiful girl, again a wonderful actor. But if I have to do Bajirao Mastani then I will have to have Deepika, and if I’m doing Gangubai, I will have to have Alia play it. So, each one has their own power that they exude when they find a role that suits them, and you cannot give the wrong role to the wrong actor."

He also said that whatever roles he had chosen them for was based on 'right casting' and not on who could have played it better.

"Not that in the same breath I can say that Alia could not have played Mastani or Deepika could not have played Gangu. But I feel what casting I’ve done, keeping their essence, is the right casting. So, what Alia did for this role, only Alia could have done. And what Deepika did in those roles only Deepika could have done," he added.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn released in theatres on 25th January. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ marks the first collaboration of Alia and SLB. The film has been garnering rave reviews and is also performing well at the box office.