हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prabhas

Deepika Padukone asked me if I am shy, reveals 'Radhe Shyam' star Prabhas

Superstar Prabhas recently revealed the details of his first-time conversation with Deepika Padukone on the sets of 'Project K'.

Deepika Padukone asked me if I am shy, reveals &#039;Radhe Shyam&#039; star Prabhas
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Hyderabad: Baahubali fame Prabhas, who has been busily promoting his upcoming visual grandeur- `Radhe Shyam`, reveals details about his first-time conversation with Deepika Padukone on the sets of `Project-K`.

"We met on the sets of `Project-K`. Deepika asked me if I am shy. I said, initially I am", the `Mirchi` actor shared, as he interacted with the media during the promotions of `Radhe Shyam`.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

 

"Only after getting comfortable with people, I start talking to them continuously. Sometimes, I irritate them cracking jokes as long as they enjoy my company", Prabhas said.

`Piku` actress Deepika Padukone, who recently appeared in `Gehraiyaan`, will appear next to `Darling` actor Prabhas. The two, who met on the sets of Nag Aswin`s much-anticipated directorial venture `Project-K`, had a great time working together on the sets.

 

Prabhas had also amused Deepika with scrumptious South Indian meals, which were talked about, everywhere.

On the other hand, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde- starrer `Radhe Shyam` will soon hit the screens globally.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie is being promoted at a grand scale, and the team were present at an interactive media session, where Prabhas had shared his experience working for the movie

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PrabhasDeepika PadukoneProject-KGehraiyaan
Next
Story

Prabhas' Radhe Shyam in Metaverse crashes servers as netizens flood to the website!

Must Watch

PT13M21S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Update: Russian Army Enters Kyiv