Deepika Padukone owns the red carpet in a neon green dress at Cannes 2019—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's Cannes Film Festival looks have been breaking the internet since the past two days. Ever since the gorgeous diva set foot in France to attend the prestigious event, fans are eager to see what she chooses to wear. The Cannes Film Festival 2019 began on May 14 and will last until May 25.

Deepika has been sharing all of her looks on Instagram. She has a pool of fans, with over 36 million people following her on the social media app. We can't stop gushing over the actress as she slays in every look and sets the bar higher for the next day.

She walked the Cannes red carpet on day 2 and looked wondrous in a neon green gown and pink headdress.

Check out the pictures as well as a video shared by the 'Padmaavat' actress here:

Splendid, right? We are awe-struck by Dippy Darling's fashion choices!

On the movies front, the talented actress will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. Shooting of the film has begun and keeps Deepika busy. The film, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is slated to release next year in January.

Deepika's last outing was 'Padmaavat' that hit the silver screens in January 2018. Hence, 'Chhapaak' marks the actress's comeback into films after a gap of two years.

Wishing the gorgeous diva all the very best for her endeavors!