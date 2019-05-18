close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone owns the red carpet in a neon green dress at Cannes 2019—Watch

Deepika looked gorgeous in a neon green gown and pink headdress.

Deepika Padukone owns the red carpet in a neon green dress at Cannes 2019—Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's Cannes Film Festival looks have been breaking the internet since the past two days. Ever since the gorgeous diva set foot in France to attend the prestigious event, fans are eager to see what she chooses to wear. The Cannes Film Festival 2019 began on May 14 and will last until May 25.

Deepika has been sharing all of her looks on Instagram. She has a pool of fans, with over 36 million people following her on the social media app. We can't stop gushing over the actress as she slays in every look and sets the bar higher for the next day.

She walked the Cannes red carpet on day 2 and looked wondrous in a neon green gown and pink headdress.

Check out the pictures as well as a video shared by the 'Padmaavat' actress here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cannes-17th May,2019. #Cannes2019

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Splendid, right? We are awe-struck by Dippy Darling's fashion choices!

On the movies front, the talented actress will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. Shooting of the film has begun and keeps Deepika busy. The film, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is slated to release next year in January.

Deepika's last outing was 'Padmaavat' that hit the silver screens in January 2018. Hence, 'Chhapaak' marks the actress's comeback into films after a gap of two years.

Wishing the gorgeous diva all the very best for her endeavors!

Tags:
Deepika Padukonecannes 201972nd Cannes Film Festival
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut flaunts princess-like look at Cannes red carpet

Must Watch

PT5M58S

PM Modi's two-day visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath begins today