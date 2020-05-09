Deepika Padukone playing tennis with Irrfan Khan on 'Piku' sets in this old video is making us all say 'please come back' - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone worked with the iconic actor of Indian cinema, late Irrfan Khan in Shoojit Sircar's 'Piku' along with Amitabh Bachchan. The movie recently completed 5 years and the actress got all nostalgic, especially since Irrfan left this material world for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020.

Deepika shared an old video from 'Piku' sets where she and Irrfan enjoyed a game of tennis. Her caption is what all of us feel: please come back! #irrfankhan

Yes! How we all wish Irrfan could come back. But such is life - hard and brutal at times.

She even posted an on-set picture with Irrfan and the director.

In fact, Amitabh Bachchan too in his blog post remembered Irrfan Khan and Sridevi, with whom his iconic film 'Khuda Gawah' completed 28 years. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. She died of 'accidental drowning' in a hotel bathtub.

Irrfan, 53, battled a rare form of cancer - Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years and had shared the news of his illness first on social media. He even went to London and underwent a treatment for it for more than a year. He died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on April 29, 2020, where he was admitted a day before.