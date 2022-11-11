Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first appearance amid split rumours, actress stuns in red bra top with pantsuit

NEW DELHI: Amid separation rumours, B-Town couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a powerful appearance as they arrived together walking hand-in-hand at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night. The duo marked their first appearance together since their separation rumours emerged on social media. The two were not seen with each in public for a long time. On Thursday, both Deepika and Ranveer complimented each other as they arrived dressed stylishly at the event.

For the special outing, Deepika came dressed up in a red cut-out bralette teamed with a matching non-formal blazer and pants. She completed her look with pointed red heels and her hair tied in a neat bun. Ranveer was dressed in a navy blue non-formal suit with a dragon motif on the pants.

Their fans were elated to see them together after a long time.

Social media was abuzz with rumours about the separation of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in September this year. Several reports went viral, claiming that the two have hit a rough patch in their relationship.

On the work front, Deepika is awaiting the release of her next 'Pathaan', whose official teaser was launched recently. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and is scheduled for theatrical release on January 25, 2023. She also has 'Project K' with Prabhas and 'Intern' with Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter'.