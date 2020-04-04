Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pledge to contribute to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have joined the list of celebrities contributing towards fighting the deadly coronavirus to PM-CARES relief fund. The actress made the announcement and shared the news with fans on social media.

Without declaring the amount, their statement reads:

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) April 4, 2020

Earlier, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and several others have stepped forward and made the contributions of PM-CARES and to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund as well.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.