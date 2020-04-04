हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pledge to contribute to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus COVID-19

Earlier, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and several others have stepped forward and made the contributions of PM-CARES and to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund as well. 

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh pledge to contribute to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have joined the list of celebrities contributing towards fighting the deadly coronavirus to PM-CARES relief fund. The actress made the announcement and shared the news with fans on social media. 

Without declaring the amount, their statement reads: 

pic.twitter.com/KXtbY4YnYm

Earlier, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kartik Aaryan and several others have stepped forward and made the contributions of PM-CARES and to Maharashtra Chief Minister's relief fund as well. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed thousands of lives and continues to affect millions.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country. 

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghCoronavirusCOVID19coronavirus donationPandemic
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi's 'Coronasito' song gives 'Despacito' a new spin - Watch her dance moves

Must Watch

PT11M29S

Watch: Tablighi Jamaat organiser Maulana Mohammad Saad still missing