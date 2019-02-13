हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Valentine's Day plan revealed—Deets inside

She said this while interacting with the media at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Fashion Awards 2019.

New Delhi: Bollywood's most adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fairytale wedding left fans and followers awestruck. The couple got married at the picturesque locales of Lake Como, Italy. They had two ceremonies—Konkani and Sindhi on November 14 and 15 respectively.

The duo, who is one of the power couples in Bollywood will be celebrating their first Valentine's Day together after marriage. So, it's quite obvious that fans will be eager to know how exactly are their favourite stars planning to celebrate the day of love.

IANS quoted the actress as saying, "I think I am going to watch 'Gully Boy' which releases on Valentine's Day. Also my parents will be in town, so will be spending the day with them."

Ranveer's upcoming venture 'Gully Boy' is hitting the screens on February 14, 2019 and looks like doting wifey Deepika will be watching it along with him. The movie is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and stars Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The lead actors are busy promoting the movie on all possible platforms.

 

