Deepika Padukone reacts to Salman Khan's 'don't have the luxury to be depressed' comment

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who broke the taboo around mental health by talking about it on national television, broke her silence over a comment made by Salman Khan on depression in 2018. The actor had said that he 'he doesn't have the luxury to be depressed'.

Deepika had never shied away from talking about her battle with depression and have always urged people to address it rather than brushing the subject under the carpet. She had also founded an NGO that provides the right guidance to people suffering from depression.

The actress, who brought the conversation on mental illness to the forefront in 2015, has once again opened up on her battle with depression in a recent interview with Vogue magazine. She said, "The word that best describes my experience of depression is a struggle. Every second was a struggle. I felt exhausted the whole time. People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice.”

The actress took a subtle dig at Salman Khan, who had recently said that he doesn't have the luxury to be depressed. He had said, "I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation. I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”

On the work front, Deepika has finished shooting for her film Chhapaak. It is the story of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and is set to hit theatres in January 2020.

The leggy lass will also reunite with husband Ranveer Singh in Kapil Dev's biopic titled 83' in which she will essay the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife in the film. This will be their first film after their big fat Indian wedding in November 2018. It will mark their fourth collaboration together.