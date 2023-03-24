Deepika Padukone Refuses To Hold Ranveer Singh's Hand, Star Couple Leaves Fans Worried

New Delhi: Bollywood stylish couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a powerful entry as they attended an event together in Mumbai last night. The duo was accompanied by her father and former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone. A video of the two from their red carpet appearance at the event has now gone surfaced on the internet. In the now-gone viral video, Ranveer is seen trying to hold Deepika's hand as they arrived at the venue. However, it appeared that the 'Piku' actor refused to hold her husband's hand and instead was busy handling her saree.



Deepika opted for a black saree paired with a full sleeves blouse. Ranveer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white shirt which he teamed with a blazer. The couple posed with Deepika’s father, Prakash Padukone on the red carpet. However, soon after the video of Ranveer trying to hold Deepika's hand at the event emerged on social media, it left fans wondering if everything is fine between the two.



A few of the worried fans pointed out that Deepika deliberately didn't hold Ranveer's hand. A few others pointed out that the couple did not pose together on the red carpet.

One user wrote, "Their body language has changed completely. I felt they had a fight before the event."



"She is not even looking at him…" wrote another.



"Something is off between them. He offered to hold her hand and she ignored," wrote another.



Another comment read, "Guys kuch toh gadbad hai (something is wrong)..he is not liking her posts…nor she holding his hand …looks like romance ended soon."



However, there were a few others who came to her rescue and blasted those who expressed their concern about DeepVeer Marriage. "If they hold hands, people will say they are showing off, if they are not holding hands, people will say they are having problems. You can’t please people. They are the most genuine and generous couple," wrote a fan.



"People she might not be angry, she is a different personality and an individual in her own right, why does she need to hold the hand of a man and be displayed as a trophy always," asked a fan.



Deepika and Ranveer Singh got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. They have worked together in multiple films such as 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and '83'.

