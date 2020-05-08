हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone remembers 'Piku' co-star Irrfan Khan on film's 5th anniversary



Deepika Padukone remembers &#039;Piku&#039; co-star Irrfan Khan on film&#039;s 5th anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: On the fifth anniversary of the film ‘Piku", Deepika Padukone remembered her late co-star in the film, Irrfan Khan, who passed away on April 29.

"Piku" released on May 8, 2015, and on Friday Deepika shared a message on Facebook along with a still from the film's shoot. Tagging the film's writer Juhi Chaturvedi and director Shoojit Sircar, the actress shared the lyrics of the song "Lamhe guzar gaye" from "Piku".

At the end of the message, she wrote: "Rest in Peace my Dear Friend... #rana #piku #bhaskor #ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi."

Her reference was to the characters in the film. While Irrfan was Rana, Deepika played Piku, and Amitabh Bachchan had essayed Bhaskor in Shoojit Sircar's slice-of-life romantic comedy.

"Piku" was a box-office success, and the film won three National Awards -- for Bachchan as Best Actor, and Juhi Chaturvedi for Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues.

 

Irrfan KhanDeepika PadukoneIrrfanPikuAmitabh Bachchan
