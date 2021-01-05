हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s birthday: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others extend warm wishes to the actress

Celebrities and fans wished the actress over social media

Deepika Padukone’s birthday: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others extend warm wishes to the actress
Credit: Instagram/ @actorprabhas

New Delhi: As Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday, celebrities and fans poured in their wishes on social media for her birthday. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Prabhas were among the first celebrities to extend their wishes to her.

While Alia and Katrina posted their wishes from their Instagram stories, Prabhas shared a picture of the actress on his verified Instagram account with a sweet and simple note.

Alia uploaded a monochromatic picture of the actress and penned a heartfelt note which she placed at the bottom of the image. “Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!” she wrote in her post.

Alia Bhatt wishes Deepika Padukone

Katrina Kaif shared a stunning picture and wrote: “"Happy happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone Wishing u all the peace, love, and joy life has to offer."

Katrina Kaif wishes Deepika Padukone

The actor Prabhas posted an iconic picture of Deepika in all white and captioned the post saying, “Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone.” Prabhas and Deepika will collaborate for Nag Ashwin’s next film which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

 

Take a look at how other celebrities wished her:

Anushka Sharma wishes Deepika Padukone

Born to the renowned Badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’, which was a success.The dimple queen has also delivered several other successful films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ’Cocktail’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Piku’.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone birthdayAlia BhattActress Katrina Kaif
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh co-star Vanita Kharat breaks the internet with nude photoshoot, see pic
  • 1,03,56,844Confirmed
  • 1,49,850Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PM Modi inaugurates GAIL (India) Limited's Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline.