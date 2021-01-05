Deepika Padukone’s birthday: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and others extend warm wishes to the actress

New Delhi: As Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turned 35 on Tuesday, celebrities and fans poured in their wishes on social media for her birthday. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Prabhas were among the first celebrities to extend their wishes to her.

While Alia and Katrina posted their wishes from their Instagram stories, Prabhas shared a picture of the actress on his verified Instagram account with a sweet and simple note.

Alia uploaded a monochromatic picture of the actress and penned a heartfelt note which she placed at the bottom of the image. “Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!” she wrote in her post.

Katrina Kaif shared a stunning picture and wrote: “"Happy happy happiest birthday to u @deepikapadukone Wishing u all the peace, love, and joy life has to offer."

The actor Prabhas posted an iconic picture of Deepika in all white and captioned the post saying, “Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone.” Prabhas and Deepika will collaborate for Nag Ashwin’s next film which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

Take a look at how other celebrities wished her:

Wish you a very happy birthday and a year full of abundant love, joy and success @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/vSbhbfIxSi — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) January 5, 2021

Born to the renowned Badminton player Prakash Padukone, Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’, which was a success.The dimple queen has also delivered several other successful films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ’Cocktail’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Piku’.