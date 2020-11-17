Deepika Padukone shares a hilarious 'Gajar Ka Halwa' meme and it has a Ranveer Singh connection - Check inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh wished fans on Diwali with a stunning similar picture. Soon, meme machines worked an extra mile and it was flooded all over the internet. Sportingly, Deepika shared a hilarious meme of their couple picture on her Instagram story.

Take a look at the screen grab:

The duo got married at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The adorbs got married as per Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies on November 14 and 15, 2018 respectively. The couple had hosted two grand receptions later in Bangalore and Mumbai for family and friends.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, a sports biopic on the historic moment when India lifted the cricket World Cup trophy in 1983. He is playing the legendary Kapil Dev in the movie while Deepika will be seen as reel wife Romi Dev.

Deepika has a few projects in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting Shakun Batra's next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi of 'Gully Boy' fame.