Deepika Padukone shares gripping teaser of Chhapaak- Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Deepika unveiled an intriguing teaser of her upcoming film Chhapaak on Monday. The actress who plays an acid attack survivor in the film, captioned the teaser, "A moment is all it took..."

The 6-second-long-video shows a splash of water (presumable acid) that notifies that the trailer will be out on December 10. It will be released on the occasion of World Human Rights Day.

Chhapaak is co-produced by Deepika Padukone and helmed by notable director Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Vikrant Massey, who plays the role of Laxmi Agarwal's boyfriend in the film.

The acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal was attacked way back in 2005 when she was only 15. The 32-year-old assailant was known to the family and after Laxmi rejected his advances, he attacked her.

This will be Deepika's first film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmaavat'.