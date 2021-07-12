हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone shares her love for yoga in latest post

Deepika Padukone's latest social media post is a proof of the fact that the actor is a true-blue yoga lover.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone's latest social media post is a proof of the fact that the actor is a true-blue yoga lover.

On Monday, Deepika took to her Instagram account and posted a motivational video, wherein we can see an animation of a girl performing different yoga asanas on a yoga mat.

"I love....my yoga mat. That's it. That's the post," she captioned the clip.

 

Deepika has surely left people inspired through her post about yoga.

"Such an informative post. I will also try to practice yoga," a user commented.

"You know the best how to create awareness about fitness in an interesting way," another one wrote.

Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she will be seen sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which is touted as India's first aerial action franchise. She is also a part of 'The Intern', which will feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan too.

 

Deepika Padukonelove for yogaNew videoRanveer SinghHrithik RoshanFighter
