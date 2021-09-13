हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone shares sneaky pic of Ranveer Singh, he says 'Baby, kya yaar'

File photo

New Delhi: Driving away her fans' Monday blues, actor Deepika Padukone shared a sweet picture of her morning view that features none other than her beau-- Ranveer Singh.

In the image, Ranveer can be seen sleeping with his face covered with a grey hoodie."My Morning View!@ranveersingh- Yours Truly," Deepika captioned the image which was clicked by her.

 

Fans were left in the awe of the couple`s cute PDA moment.

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "Awwww."Another one wrote, "Craving for such morning view."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple has a lot of projects in their kitty.

Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra`s next. She is also a part of `The Intern` remake.

On the other hand, Ranveer will feature in `83`, `Jayeshbhai Jordaar` and `Cirkus`.

