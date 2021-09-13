हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kiara Advani joins Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone in Fab Four league of ‘most-loved’ actresses of India!

Scaling new heights everyday, Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the most popular and loved actresses of India, achieving an all-time high rank by a survey. 

New Delhi: Scaling new heights everyday, Kiara Advani has emerged as one of the most popular and loved actresses of India, achieving an all-time high rank by a survey. 

After the phenomenal appreciation and success for her appealing and impressive performance as Dimple Cheema in Shershaah, Kiara has ranked fourth on the 'Ormax Stars India Loves' list, including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif.

 

In a very short span of time, she has carved a place for herself as a promising star with multiple hits and diverse performances. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Recently, she also bagged a spot in the most in-demand actors across the globe, being the only female star along with Priyanka Chopra, in the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Salman Khan and international icons like Tom Hiddleston, Sung Hoon amongst others. 

With iconic characters like Sakshi, Preeti, Monica, Nanki and Dimple in superhit films like MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh, Good Newwzz, Guilty and Shershaah amongst others, Kiara Advani has unfolded varied facets of her versatility and will be next seen in an interesting line up of films. From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shashank Khaitan's next to S Shankar's RC 15 alongwith a few unannounced projects, Kiara Advani has a tight schedule with shoots back to back. 

On the workfront, Kiara was last seen in Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. 

She will be next seen alongside South actor Ram Charan in a yet-to-be-titled film. The film is already creating a lot of buzz on social media as it will be reported to be a political thriller and is directed by S Shankar and produced by Dil Raju. 

