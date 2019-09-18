Deepika Padukone tags Ranveer Singh in funny relationship meme

close

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone has tagged husband Ranveer Singh in a hilarious relationship meme, and the Bollywood's livewire actor coyuldn't resist replying.

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has tagged husband Ranveer Singh in a hilarious relationship meme, and the Bollywood's livewire actor coyuldn't resist replying.

Deepika had shared a post on Instagram, which showed two bunnies talking to each other.

One bunny says: "I want to wake up with you for the rest of my life." The other said: "I wake up at 5.00 am." In response, the first bunny responded: "Never mind."

The "Padmaavat" actress captioned it: "Also us."

To which, Ranveer replied: "Yeah, pretty accurate."

This is not the first time the two top stars have shown affection to each other on social media. The couple often drops lovey-dovey comments on each other's photographs.

On the work front, the two will be seen together in Kabir Khan's film "'83", based on India's iconic win in the 1983 World Cup.

