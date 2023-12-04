Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In Blue Velvet Gown At Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles

NEW DELHI: The Academy Museum Gala is the second biggest stage world over post the Oscars which is organised by the same board. On Sunday night, the 2023 Academy Museum Gala was held in Los Angeles, US.

Actress Deepika Padukone attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 3, and stole attention in a velvet blue gown and statement diamond jewellery. The actress is the first Indian actor to be invited for the event.

Before she headed to the red carpet, Deepika took to Instagram Stories to share a bunch of pictures of her look for the night. Sharing Deepika's pictures on Twitter, a fan wrote, "Stunning as always."

Another said, "She looks so gorgeous in that beautiful gown."

A third fan wrote, "My queen flaunting her million dollar smile... thank you for this DP (Deepika Padukone)... just thank you for your existence."



Academy Museum Gala





A host of Hollywood celebrities including singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, and actors Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Meryl Streep, among many others were seen at the event. The annual Academy Museum Gala aims to raise funds for the museum’s exhibitions and public programming.

Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Projects



Earlier this year Deepika created history as she stepped on the stage at the Oscars to present the Indian song act.

Speaking of her last two films, Deepika Padukone has been riding high on the success of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', as both films broke lifetime records collecting over Rs 2200 crores worldwide.

She will be seen soon in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas.

She also has Siddharth Anand's aerial action film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan, which will be released in January 2024.

Deepika will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh, and will release in 2024.