हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's heartwarming full speech on mental health at the World Economic Forum is a must watch!

Deepika Padukone delivered a heartwarming speech on anxiety and depression at the world stage. 

Deepika Padukone&#039;s heartwarming full speech on mental health at the World Economic Forum is a must watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cinema's one of the most popular actresses, Deepika Padukone was honoured with the Crystal Award 2020 at World Economic Forum, Davos. The top star received the award for coming out and raising awareness about Mental Health.

After receiving the prestigious trophy, Deepika delivered a heartwarming speech on anxiety and depression at the world stage. Her speech from the event has been shared by several users and fan clubs, making it a viral watch.

Watch it here:

She also talked about how she battled depression and her mother first noticed the symptoms in 2014. Deepika started The Live, Love Laugh Foundation (TLL) which was formed in 2015 and caters to create awareness about mental health. It helps to reach out to people suffering from any mental health issue and sets out to lessen the stigma around depression.

On the work front, Deepika turned producer with her latest outing 'Chhapaak', a film by Meghna Gulzar. It is based on the real-life incident of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

 

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneMental healthWorld Economic Forumcrystal awards 2020DavosThe Live Love Laugh Foundation
Next
Story

Little fan girl hugs Janhvi Kapoor as she comes out of gym and the pics are awwdorable!

Must Watch

PT45M50S

DNA: Analysis of 'Real Life Examination'