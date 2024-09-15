New mom Deepika Padukone is overjoyed after welcoming her first child, a baby girl, with Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024. Known for her dedication to fitness, Deepika’s pregnancy was no exception. Recently, her trainer gave a glimpse into her fitness routine during this special phase.

Celebrity yoga expert Anushka Yoga, who guided Deepika through her prenatal fitness journey, took to Instagram recently, September 15, to share some candid moments from their yoga sessions. In the pictures, the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress radiates her pregnancy glow, dressed in black athleisure, proudly showing off her baby bump.

With a no-makeup look and her hair tied up in a bun, Deepika posed joyfully alongside her trainer. Sharing these moments, Anushka wrote, "A beautiful 9-months of prenatal-yoga with @deepikapadukone and this journey with you has been nothing short of beautiful. Guiding you through every breath, stretch, and asana as you prepared for this special chapter has been an incredible honor."

She continued, "Your commitment, positivity and trust in the process have truly shone through, and I’m so proud to have been a part of this journey. DP, today, my heart is full as I celebrate you and your beautiful healthy, happy baby."

Anushka concluded with, "Here’s to new beginnings, endless love, and the magic of motherhood! Blessed to be a part of this transformative experience."

The post quickly gained attention from fans, who filled the comments section with love. One fan wrote, "The most beautiful mom in the whole universe," while another shared, "Thank you for sharing this with us, this is so sweet, god bless this beautiful strong glowing MOTHER."

Earlier, Deepika and Ranveer had announced their daughter’s birth on Instagram, with a simple post that read, “Welcome baby girl.” Just days after her daughter’s arrival, Deepika updated her Instagram bio to reflect her new role as a mom: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

(Read Here: Deepika Padukone Shares An Adorable Update On Her Insta Bio Just Days After Welcoming A Baby Girl With Ranveer Singh—Find Out!)

On the professional front, both Deepika and Ranveer are gearing up for their next big project, Rohit Shetty’s 'Singham Again'.