Deepika Padukone Shares An Adorable Update On Her Insta Bio Just Days After Welcoming A Baby Girl With Ranveer Singh—Find Out!

Deepika Padukone is fully embracing the joys of motherhood, with the internet showering her with warm wishes and prayers. The actress, who welcomed a baby girl with her husband Ranveer Singh earlier this month, has already dived into her new role as a mom.

Deepika recently updated her Instagram bio from “Follow your bliss” to “Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat.” This adorable change reflects her current life, filled with baby care duties.

Although the actress is still in the hospital following the birth, it seems her newborn daughter is already keeping her busy.

The star couple, Deepika and Ranveer, officially announced the birth of their baby girl on September 8, 2024, sharing the happy news with fans on Instagram. Their post read: “Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024… Deepika and Ranveer.”

The announcement came just days after the couple visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with their families on September 6.

Deepika and Ranveer, often referred to as "DeepVeer" by fans, first shared news of their pregnancy in February 2024. At the time, Deepika was reported to be in her second trimester.

The couple posted a sweet announcement featuring baby-themed illustrations, simply captioned "September 2024."

The two stars, who met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', tied the knot in a private ceremony at Lake Como in November 2018.

On the professional front, both Deepika and Ranveer are set to appear in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Singham Again'.

Deepika, a new addition to Shetty’s cop universe, will share the screen with Ranveer, who reprises his role as Simmba in a cameo appearance.