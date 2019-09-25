Deepika Padukone's uber-cool airport look calls for attention! See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular faces of the industry and is recognised not only in India but abroad as well. The stunner is often spotted at the airport and grabs the attention of the paps. This time, however, Dippy's usual classy airport look was replaced by a more funky and uber-cool attire.

The actress was seen donning a golden bomber jacket with black trousers and a crop top. Her hair were left open and a golden neckpiece further enhanced the look.

We don't see Dippy like this every day which is why her airport look is going viral.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film and her first look created ripples on social media. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in the film and it is slated to release in January 2020.

Deepika will also play her husband Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in '83'.