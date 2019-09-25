close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's uber-cool airport look calls for attention! See pics

Deepika Padukone was seen donning a golden bomber jacket with black trousers and a crop top. Her hair were left open and a golden neckpiece further enhanced the look.

Deepika Padukone&#039;s uber-cool airport look calls for attention! See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular faces of the industry and is recognised not only in India but abroad as well. The stunner is often spotted at the airport and grabs the attention of the paps. This time, however, Dippy's usual classy airport look was replaced by a more funky and uber-cool attire.

The actress was seen donning a golden bomber jacket with black trousers and a crop top. Her hair were left open and a golden neckpiece further enhanced the look.

We don't see Dippy like this every day which is why her airport look is going viral.

Check out the pictures here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. She plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film and her first look created ripples on social media. Vikrant Massey plays the male lead in the film and it is slated to release in January 2020.

Deepika will also play her husband Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife in '83'.

Tags:
Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone pics
Next
Story

Nora Fatehi gives angelic vibes in a white lehenga—Pics inside

Must Watch

PT3M56S

5W1H: Trump overwhelmed by PM Modi's popularity in 'Howdy Modi'