Deepveer: Deepika Padukone Gives A Shout-Out To Ranveer Singh On Social Media, Here’s Why

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The power couple is commonly referred to as ’DeepVeer’ by their fans on social media, and they have a massive fan following. The two started dating each other on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and got married in 2018 after being in a relationship for almost six years. They've been spotted sharing screen space in a lot of films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, 83, and more. They are often seen expressing their love for each other on social media. Now, Deepika has given a shout-out to her husband for his contribution to men’s fashion.

Deepika Padukone Lauds Ranveer Singh on Social Media

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share a beautiful bond together, and the couple’s chemistry has always mesmerised their fans. The Chennai Express actress took to Instagram and shared a story about her husband that was posted by Vogue. In the Instagram post, the magazine lauded Ranveer Singh for his significant contribution to men’s fashion all across the country. Deepika, sounding all excited and proud, shared this on her Stories and also attached a sticker that said, “Hell Yeah.”



Deepika Padukone’s post surprised her fans who were expecting the actress to post something on her husband, Ranveer Singh’s birthday. Wishes poured in from many film personalities for Ranveer, who celebrated his birthday on July 6. However, one wish missing from his social media feed was that of Deepika, which led to disappointment for their fans.

Project K to be unveiled at San Diego Comic Con Festival

According to reports, Deepika Padukone has a packed schedule. She has Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The film has a spectacular star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, South actor Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and more. Recently, the makers announced that the film will be unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con Festival, where the title, first teaser, and release date will be revealed. Along with that, the cast and makers will also be engaging in a panel discussion about the film and the comic con event.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to come together in Fighter

Deepika Padukone is shooting for her highly anticipated project, Fighter. The YRF’s high-budget action project is directed by Siddharth Anand and marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Anil Kapoor will also be seen in a prominent role in the film, which is expected to hit theatres in January next year.