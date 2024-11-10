Delhi Ganesh Last Rites: Celebs Pay Tribute To Veteran Actor

Chennai: The Tamil film industry is mourning the demise of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh, who passed away aged 80 on Saturday night.

Known for his versatility and ability to bring unforgettable characters to life on screen, Ganesh's death marks the end of an era in Tamil cinema.

Ganesh's family confirmed his demise in a heartfelt statement, revealing that the actor passed away at around 11 pm on Saturday due to health complications.

His mortal remains were placed at his residence in Ramapuram, Chennai, where friends, family, and colleagues paid their final respects.

Among the first to offer condolences were prominent actors Karthi and Sivakumar, along with several others from the film fraternity, including Senthil, Radha Ravi, and Santhana Bharathi.

In a tribute to the late actor, Tamil star Karthi wrote on social media, "Saddened by the demise of Delhi Ganesh sir. His iconic roles in numerous films and his ability to bring to life unforgettable characters on screen will forever be etched in the history of Tamil cinema. You will be deeply missed, sir."

Karthi, accompanied by his father Sivakumar, visited Ganesh's residence to pay their respects on Sunday morning.

Actor Sriman, who also shared a close bond with the actor, remembered Ganesh as a "versatile actor" and expressed his grief, saying, "Physically we will miss you, but your performance and your screen presence will live forever. Miss you sir."

Delhi Ganesh's career spanned over four decades, during which he appeared in over 400 films. His versatility in playing a wide range of roles--from comic relief to intense supporting characters--earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences and filmmakers alike.

His career took off in 1976 when he made his debut in K. Balachander's 'Pattina Pravesam'. Balachander, who also gave him the screen name "Delhi Ganesh," recognized the actor's potential early on.

Over the years, Ganesh built a strong legacy, starring alongside some of Tamil cinema's biggest names, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Some of his most memorable performances include 'Sindhu Bhairavi' (1985), 'Nayakan' (1987), 'Michael Madana Kama Rajan' (1990), and 'Thenali' (2000).

His ability to evoke both humour and deep emotion in his roles earned him widespread acclaim and made him one of the most respected character actors in the industry.

Notable directors such as Suresh Krissna, who worked with Ganesh in several films, shared their sorrow following the news of his death.

"Delhi Ganesh Sir's passing is a profound loss," Krissna wrote, adding, "From working together with KB Sir to his remarkable roles in films like 'Aahaa', 'Sangamam', and 'Baba', he was both a phenomenal actor and a dear friend. He will forever live on in my films and in the legacy of our cinema."

Ganesh's exceptional contributions to Tamil cinema were widely recognized. He received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in 'Pasi' (1979) and was honoured with the prestigious Kalaimamani award in 1994 by then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.

In the later stages of his career, Ganesh also ventured into television and short films, continually engaging audiences with his unique style

His cameo as Alfred Pennyworth in the short film 'What If Batman Was from Chennai' was especially well received, showcasing his ability to bring depth to even the smallest of roles.

Ganesh's funeral will take place on Monday, November 11. As fans, colleagues, and the entire film industry come to terms with his loss, the actor's legacy remains intact in the many characters he immortalized on screen.