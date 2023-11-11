Delhi Police Registers FIR In Deepfake Video Case of Rashmika Mandanna

New Delhi: In connection with a deepfake video case of actor Rashmika Mandanna, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people on Friday. The deepfake video was widely circulated on social media.

The FIR was registered under sections 465 (punishment for forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell. According to the Police, teams have been formed and investigations have begun.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women sent a notice to the city police in connection with the video, seeking action against the accused.

"In regard to the deep fake AI-generated video of Rashmika Mandana, an FIR u/s 465 and 469 of the IPC, 1860 and section 66C and 66E of the IT Act, 2000 has been registered at PS Special Cell, Delhi Police and an investigation has been taken up," the Delhi Police said.

"The Delhi Commission for Women has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of a deepfake video of an Indian actress Rashmika Mandana circulating widely on several social media platforms. Reportedly, the actress has also raised her concerns in the matter and has stated that someone has illegally morphed her picture in the video," the statement said.

The Commission also noted that, till date, no arrests have been made in the case and sought a copy of the FIR with details of the accused in the matter by November 17.

"The Commission has learnt that till date no arrests have been made in the case. This is a very serious matter. In view of the above, please provide a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested in the matter and detailed action taken report in the matter," the statement of DCW said.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission by November 17," it added.