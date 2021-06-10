हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi rapper MC Kode

Delhi rapper MC Kode who went missing after posting suicide note on social media traced in MP

23-year-old Delhi-based rapper, MC Kode, who had gone missing a week ago after posting a suicide note on social media, was traced by a team of police on Wednesday, officials said.

Delhi rapper MC Kode who went missing after posting suicide note on social media traced in MP
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: 23-year-old city-based rapper, who had gone missing a week ago after posting a suicide note on social media, was traced by a team of Delhi Police on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said they received information that the rapper, Aditya Tiwari, was at his friend's house in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. A police team was sent to Jabalpur from where he was traced on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Tiwari is being brought back to the national capital where he will be questioned for his step, police said. His mother Deepa Dhingra had filed a kidnap case after he went missing, police had said here.

In her report, Dhingra, a Vasant Kunj-resident, said her son had been missing since Wednesday, they said.

She also mentioned in the report filed on Friday that he had posted a suicide note on Instagram and his phone was later found switched off, a senior police officer said.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi rapper MC KodeAditya TiwaritracedJabalpurMadhya Pradesh
Next
Story

After Maharashtra govt allows production activities, Amitabh Bachchan all set to resume shooting for ‘GoodBye’

Must Watch

PT15M33S

DNA: DNA analysis of COVID-19 vaccine excuses