Demi Moore laments portrayal of older women as 'evil, bitter villains' in films

Los Angeles: Actor Demi Moore wonders why female actors are typecast as "evil, bitter villains" in Hollywood after they attain a certain age.

The 56-year-old actor currently stars in horror comedy "Corporate Animals" where she plays an egoistical CEO of an MNC.

In an interview with IndieWire, Moore, who ruled the 90s with her films like "A Few Good Men", "Disclosure", "Ghost" and "Indecent Proposal", stressed that older women can play romantic leads in movies.

"I do want to be careful not to play into a cliche, which is that all older women are evil, bitter villains, which is one of the next kind of things that needs to be overcome. We want romance too! We want all those things!" she said.

Moore said she is very "picky" about the projects she chooses these days.

"I think I'm pretty picky. And now after working with all of these guys, it's gonna be really tough, because this was so good. Truly, it was one of the best experiences of my whole career," she added.

"Corporate Animals", directed by Patrick Brice, also features Ed Helms, Jessica Williams and Karan Soni.