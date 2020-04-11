हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sapna choudhary

Desi queen Sapna Choudhary spills black magic in a stylish gown for photoshoot

The desi queen enjoys 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Desi queen Sapna Choudhary spills black magic in a stylish gown for photoshoot
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Famous Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photoshoot picture. Sapna looks stunning in a stylish black slit gown, rocking her classy avatar. This time she ditched her desi attire and slayed her new look. 

Her caption reads: When your hopes are high, the destination seems nearer after every step, no matter how weary the road gets
Captured by - @himanshubabbarphotography
Creative concept & styling - @kammyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Designer - @eeshadatta
Makeup - @makeupstoriesbyashima
jewellery - @chotteylalsons
#desiqueen #sapnachoudhary #styledbykammy #quarantine #postivelife

The desi queen enjoys 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Recently, she penned a note to god in the testing times of deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. She sought forgiveness from the lord on behalf of the entire mankind and prayed for the safety of one and sundry. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

 

Tags:
sapna choudharySapna ChaudharySapna Choudhary picsharyanvi singer
Next
Story

Salman Khan provides ration to daily wage workers
Corona Meter
  • 7529Confirmed
  • 653Discharged
  • 242Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M23S

Zee News' 'Jansamwaad Abhiyaan'; Your questions and our answers over Coronavirus