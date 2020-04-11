Desi queen Sapna Choudhary spills black magic in a stylish gown for photoshoot

New Delhi: Famous Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photoshoot picture. Sapna looks stunning in a stylish black slit gown, rocking her classy avatar. This time she ditched her desi attire and slayed her new look.

Her caption reads: When your hopes are high, the destination seems nearer after every step, no matter how weary the road gets

Captured by - @himanshubabbarphotography

Creative concept & styling - @kammyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Designer - @eeshadatta

Makeup - @makeupstoriesbyashima

jewellery - @chotteylalsons

#desiqueen #sapnachoudhary #styledbykammy #quarantine #postivelife

The desi queen enjoys 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

She became a household name after she participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and has featured in 'Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary' from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu and a song titled Love Bite.

However, it was Sapna's dance on popular Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' which got her instant fame and recognition.

Recently, she penned a note to god in the testing times of deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. She sought forgiveness from the lord on behalf of the entire mankind and prayed for the safety of one and sundry.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.