Bappi Lahiri

‘Despite illness, Bappi Da used to joke, make us laugh’, reveals relative

Bappi Lahiri will be cremated on Thursday at Pawan Hans Crematorium.

Mumbai: ‘Jovial’-- that’s how action director Mahendra Verma outpoured his love for singer Bappi Lahiri, who passed away on Tuesday (February 15) night. Speaking to ANI, Mahendra paid his condolences and recalled how Bappi Lahiri would sit with all of his family members and make them laugh with his jokes.

"Despite battling several health issues, Bappi Da used to involve in family interactions and make us laugh with his jokes. He was a jovial and fun-loving person," he shared.

For the unversed, Mahendra’s daughter Taneesha is married to Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa, who is currently in Los Angeles. He also informed that the family members are waiting for Bappa to arrive from the US, and then only final rites will take place.

"The cremation is likely to take place on Thursday morning at Pawan Hans Crematorium, Mumbai as Bappi Da’s parents were also cremated there," Mahendra added.

Bappi Lahiri had been battling Obstructive Sleep Apnea since last year. He was 69. 

