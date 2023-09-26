trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667388
NewsLifestylePeople
DEV ANAND

Dev Anand's 100th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Late Actor, Shares Throwback Photo

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, and is considered one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood film industry.

Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dev Anand's 100th Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Late Actor, Shares Throwback Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday remembered the iconic actor Dev Anand on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi dropped a couple of pictures with the late veteran star and wrote, "Dev Anand Ji is remembered as an evergreen icon. His flair for storytelling and passion for cinema were unmatched. His films not only entertained but also reflected the changing society and aspirations of India. His timeless performances continue to influence generations. Remembering him on his 100th birth anniversary."

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, and is considered one of the most successful actors in the Bollywood film industry. In a career spanning almost six decades, the actor created a mark with his roles in films like 'Guide,' 'Taxi Driver,' 'Jewel Thief' and 'CID'.

He broke new grounds, playing a smuggler in 'Jaal,' absconding gang member in 'Dushman,' black marketeer in 'Kalabazaar' and a murderer in 'Bombay Ka Babu.
Besides being an actor, he was also a writer, director, and producer known for his work in Hindi cinema.

The late actor who received India's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan took his last breath in his room at The Washington Mayfair Hotel in London at the age of 88 on December 3, 2011 (4 December 2011 I.S.T.).

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train