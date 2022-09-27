Dhanashree REACTS to Neha Kakkar's version of 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' by Falguni Pathak, calls it...

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar's recently released O Sajna cover of Falguni Pathak's original classic Maine Payal Hai Chhankai song has made it to the headlines but not for good reasons. Firstly, the fans trolled it then the original singer too made her displeasure over the remix quite obvious on her Instagram stories.

Neha Kakkar's version has Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma, playing the lead faces in the song. Dhanashree in an interview with Mid-Day said that she has loved listening to Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by Falguni Pathak in her childhood. "When we got to know that it’s happening, we were really excited. We know this song is loved and will be further loved if it was recreated. The composers – Neha, Tanishk Bagchi and Jaani have made it even better. They have actually justified what they wanted to do. I am very happy", she said.

Dhanashree Verma, the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is a choreographer and her dance videos often go viral on social media. Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma was last seen in Puncch Beat 2.

Meanwhile, putting their controversy aside, singer Neha Kakkar and Falguni Pathak will be seen sharing the stage on the sets of Indian Idol 13. This happens to be the Navratri special episode.