Dhanush says he was 'worried' if Sara Ali Khan fit the role for Atrangi Re, here's why

New Delhi: Superstar Dhanush has revealed that he was unsure if Sara Ali Khan could play the intricate role of Rinku in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. The South sensation said, on Koffee Shots with Karan, that he had expressed his doubts about Sara to director Anand L Rai when he realised the young starlet was going to fill the shoes of Rinku.

During the interview, he said, "To be very honest, I was a little worried. It’s such a big role and a very difficult character to play. I asked Aanand ji, ‘How many films has she done?’ He told me 2 or 3 films, at that point of time. I was like, ‘Can she pull it off?"

However, Dhanush said that Anand L Rai saw something special in her and felt that she perfectly fit the role like no other actress could and he trusted his judgement.

In the same interview, Dhanush was asked with which actress among Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor, he had a better working experience. The actor said that while Sara was a joy to work with, he found his experience with Sonam to be unforgettable as she was his first co-star in Bollywood films.

Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a long Instagram post praising Dhanush and called him ‘dearest Vishu’.

“Most inspiring actor, most supportive friend, most helpful team player, and most importantly my dearest Vishu I cannot imagine this journey without your selfless help, constant motivation and of course your delicious sapda Thank you for making this already most special journey for me forever unforgettable 2 days to go,” read her post.

‘Atrangi Re’ is directed by Anand L Rai and stars Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

