Dharmendra discharged from hospital, shares FIRST video update - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra, on Sunday, was admitted to the hospital after he suffered from a 'big muscle pull' as her his latest health update video.

The actor took to Twitter on Sunday night to inform fans that he is back home now and they have nothing to worry about. He had shared a short video clip from his home and briefly told his fans what led him to land up at the hospital.

The 86-year-old actor said, "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered from muscle pull." He further revealed that he headed to the hospital after that but is fine now. He also thanked his fans as he said because of his fans' good wishes he is back home now.

Watch the health update here:

Friends, i have learnt the lesson pic.twitter.com/F6u8mtnTUl — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 1, 2022

On the work front, Dharmendra will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

The film will witness the reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after 48 years. The two were last seen in Hindi cinemas' biggest blockbuster 'Sholay', which released in 1975.

He will also be seen in the sequel to 2007 release 'Apne', which will reunie him with his sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The film will feature his grandson Karan Deol as well.

(With PTI inputs)