Dharmendra does water aerobics on international yoga day at his swimming pool, fans hail his fitness - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra prefers staying at his farmhouse and often posts his videos from the idyllic life. Recently, on International Yoga Day, the legendary actor dropped a video of him doing water aerobics at his swimming pool.

Dharmendra Deol took to Twitter and wrote: Friends, Today on this international yoga day ... josh aa gaya....I have started my water aerobics in the evening too it is a fun to do your aerobics against the current of water Hope you will like it

Friends, Today on this international yoga day ... josh aa gaya....I have started my water aerobics in the evening too it is a fun to do your aerobics against the current of water Hope you will like it pic.twitter.com/zyLJULQc8O — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 21, 2021

The veteran star can be seen doing water aerobics with the 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' track playing at the backdrop. Several fans showered their love on the actor and hailed his fitness at 85.

He has been quite active on social media and keeps sharing his views with fans.

A few days back, he even tweeted requesting fans and followers to pray for the speedy recovery of 98-year-old Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar who was unwell.