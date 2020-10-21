हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hema Malini

Dharmendra, Hema Malini's pics from her birthday celebrations leave fans awestruck

Hema Malini recently celebrated her 72nd birthday with Dharmendra and their daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Dharmendra, Hema Malini&#039;s pics from her birthday celebrations leave fans awestruck
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

Mumbai: Actress-politician Hema Malini on Wednesday treated fans with new pictures of her with her husband, actor Dharmendra.

Hema Malini recently celebrated her 72nd birthday with Dharmendra and their daughters, Esha and Ahana. Now, she has taken to social media to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations.

In pictures that she shared, we see Hema Malini twinning with Dharmendra in blue. While she wears a blue striped suit, he complements her look by sporting blue jeans and a blue waistcoat.

The evergreen couple's pictures on Twitter have left fans awe-struck.

"The most beautiful couple," a user tweeted.

"Lovely pictures. Miss seeing you both together in films," another user commented.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, have co-starred in numerous hots including "Sholay", "Seeta Aur Geeta", "Charas" and "Dream Girl". They got married in August 1979.

 

