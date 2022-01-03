हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharmendra

Dharmendra hits out at netizen who questioned him, Hema Malini for endorsing tobacco products

Dharmendra is known to be a fitness enthusiast and health-conscious and is often seen working out and urging everyone to exercise to stay healthy. However, he was recently questioned by a netizen for endorsing tobacco products. 

Dharmendra hits out at netizen who questioned him, Hema Malini for endorsing tobacco products

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Dharmendra is still one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. At 86, while the 'Sholay' star not be doing much films today, Dharmendra makes sure to remain exceptionally active on social media and often treat his fan following with posts and videos of himself 

Recently, Dharmendra took to social media to give back to a user who had shared photos of him and his second wife Hema Malini endorsing tobacco products. The user, Prashant Sahu, wrote, "Jab Bidi Ka AD SuperStar Karte Theh . Insert any hilarious caption. #HemaMalini #Dharmendra @aapkadharam." 

Reacting to the post, Dharmendra said that during those times, anything used to pictures of celebrities were used without prior permission. The veteran actor didn't stop here and took a sly dig at him, "Good luck to such opportunists." 

"Tab …. Bin pooche… koi bhi …. Kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka …..Prashant ji aap bhi khush rahne," Dharmendra tweeted, followed by a folded hand emoji. 

Dharmendra is known to be a fitness enthusiast and health-conscious and is often seen working out and urging everyone to exercise to stay healthy. A few days ago, the He-Man surprised everyone with his video, in which he`s seen cycling on a pedal power wheat grinder. "Pees raha hoon. Exercise ke baahane hai, karte rehna chahiye (I`m grinding. These are the excuses for exercises, we should keep doing it). Love you all," he said in the clip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, also starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and 'Apne 2'. He was recently seen as a celebrity guest on 'Bigg Boss 15' where he indulged in some fun banter with host Salman Khan and housemates. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DharmendraHema Malinismoking adtobacco adDharmendra tobacco adDharmendra controversyBigg Boss 15Dharmendra films
Next
Story

Music maestro AR Rahman's eldest daughter Khatija gets engaged: Know everything about her fiance

Must Watch

PT17M56S

Vaccine registration of more than 39 lakh children