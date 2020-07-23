हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mehmood death anniversary

Dharmendra, Johny Lever remember Mehmood on 16th death anniversary

Along with his tweet, Dharmendra shared a black and white picture, in which he is seen hugging Mehmood.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Iconic Bollywood comedian Mehmood passed away on this day 16 years ago, and fans and friends miss him till date.

Remembering Mehmood on his 16th death anniversary, veteran actor Dharmendra tweeted: "Jab bhi milta tha ...Mahaul khill uthta tha ..... teri yaad mein MEHMOOD ....mann bhar aata hai (He would lighten up the milieu whenever he met… the heart is heavy thinking of you, Mehmood)."

Dharmendra and Mehmood worked together in several memorable films including "Ankhen", "Naya Zamana", "Jugnu" and "Chandan Ka Palna".

Mehmood was hailed as one of the kings of comedy in Bollywood of the fifties, sixties and the seventies. Among his numerous unforgettable performances are "Kunwara Baap", "Padosan", "Gumnaam", "Pyar Kiye Jaa " and "Bombay To Goa". He breathed his last on July 23, 2004 in Pennsylvania.

Comedian Johny Lever, too, paid tribute to Mehmood on Thursday.

"Remembering Mehmood bhaijaan today on his death anniversary, he was my idol growing up and even today he is a superstar for us comedians," he tweeted.

 

