हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharmendra

Dharmendra pays emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar – WATCH!

Veteran actor Dharmendra paid an emotional tribute to the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, on his Instagram handle, on Tuesday.

Dharmendra pays emotional tribute to Lata Mangeshkar – WATCH!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra paid an emotional tribute to the legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, on his Instagram handle, on Tuesday.

The actor posted a video that had a slideshow of photos of him with the singer. Popular songs from his films, which Lata Ji had sung, played in the background.

 

 
The songs included, 'Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha' from 'Anpadh', 'Agar Mujhse Mohabbat Hai' from 'Aap Ki Parchhaiyan', 'Ye Dil Tum Bin Kahin Lagta Nahi' from 'Izzat' and 'Tumhe Dil Mai Band Kardu' from 'Aas Paas'.

The actor wrote in the caption, "Lata ji, miss you. You will always be remembered with great love and respect. Pray for your soul be in peace." 

Fans took to the comments section and showered their love on the post.

 

The actor had earlier also posted on his social media account when the news of the singer's demise broke.

He had written "Whole world is sad !!! Can't believe lata ji have left us for ever. We will miss you Lata ji . I pray your soul be in peace."

The legendary singer, who sung innumerable songs in a span of seven decades, breathed her last on 6th February 2022, at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, due to multiple organ failure. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DharmendraRemembering Lata MangeshkarEmotional tributeLegendary singerLata ji no moreCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Kareena wishes her 'best man', 'best nanu' Randhir Kapoor on birthday with throwback photo

Must Watch

PT5M21S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: India asks Indian students to leave Ukraine