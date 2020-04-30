Dharmendra: Rishi Kapoor was like son to me

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra is extremely shattered on hearing the news of the demise of his "Sher Dil" co-star Rishi Kapoor.

"Sadme ke baad sadma, Rishi bhi chala gaya. He fought a brave battle against cancer. He was like son to me.I am extremely sad and shattered. Pray for his family," Dharmendra tweeted in the memory of Rishi, who died on Thursday in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukemia.

Along with his condolence tweet, Dharmendra posted a picture in which he is seen sharing smiles with Rishi Kapoor.

The two stars worked in a number of films eighties and nineties including "Katilon Ke Kaatil" (1981), "Sitamgar" (1985) and "Hathyar" (1989).

Rishi Kapoor passed away a day after Irrfan Khan's demise. Rishi was 67, while Irrfan was 54-year-old.

