हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sushant Singh Rajput

Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh and others express shock!

In a shocking development, Bollywood actor Sushant Sinh Rajput has committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. Early reports suggest his body was found hanging at his room. 

Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh and others express shock!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Bollywood actor Sushant Sinh Rajput has committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. Early reports suggest his body was found hanging at his room. 

From television to movies, Sushant played key roles in his illustrious career. As soon as the news broke, film fraternity expressed shock and extended condolences in this hour of grief. 

Here's what actors said on Twitter: 

Details related to the cause of his death is still being investigated.

May his soul rest in peace!

Tags:
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput deadsushant singh rajput diesDhoni actorDhoni biopic
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, found hanging at Bandra residence
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses virtual Jansamwaad rally