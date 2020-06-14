Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide, Akshay Kumar, Ritiesh Deshmukh and others express shock!

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Bollywood actor Sushant Sinh Rajput has committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. Early reports suggest his body was found hanging at his room.

From television to movies, Sushant played key roles in his illustrious career. As soon as the news broke, film fraternity expressed shock and extended condolences in this hour of grief.

Here's what actors said on Twitter:

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Too young to go... too young... just call and talk if you feel sad... please ! Please! We’re all here.

— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 14, 2020

So so so tragic! Heart felt condolences to the entire family and friends. Shocking ! #SushantSinghRajput — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Deeply shocked to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput. I can’t believe! My heart goes out to his family. ॐ शांति — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

how tragic..

RIP — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

Details related to the cause of his death is still being investigated.

May his soul rest in peace!