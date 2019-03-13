Dhoni is Sunny Leone's favourite cricketer

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is her favourite cricketer as he is a family man.

Sunny was interacting with the media at the launch of a website, 11wickets.com, here on Tuesday.

Asked about her favourite Indian cricket player, she said: ‘My favourite is Dhoni. I think he has the cutest child, doesn't he? I see him post pictures of him with his child (daughter Ziva Dhoni) and it just looks so cute. Therefore, he is my favourite cricketer as he is a family man."

On her upcoming projects, Sunny said: "I have two television shows. I am also working in a Hindi film which is being produced under my production house. We will start working on it this year. I am also a part of two South Indian films, so there is a lot of exciting work."

Sunny has ventured into production with SunnyCity Media and Entertainment. She is enjoying her role as a producer.

"My team and Daniel (husband Daniel Weber) is brain behind SunnyCity Entertainment and our team is absolutely amazing. I love the creative side of it. I love the role of picking up ideas, scripts and thinking about different creative ways to make something more interesting."

Asked whether she is keen to direct a project under the banner, she said: "I don't have any interest in direction. I think a director is a very special human being who has the ability to see the entire picture within their mind and know every tiny detail of what they want.

"I don't think I have that gift. I can pick up things as I see them but as a director to be able to envision something and make it so much better through a film takes a special talent."

Sunny was last seen on-screen in "Tera Intezaar" along with Arbaaz Khan which released in 2017.