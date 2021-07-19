हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi twin in white and dance together - Check video

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram to share a reel in which she features with Samaira. The duo can be seen twinning in white t-shirts, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers. Dia and Samaira did a choreographed number on Iko Iko (My Bestie), by Justin Wellington and looked absolutely adorable.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Dia Mirza is best friends with her husband’s daughter from first marriage Samaira Rekhi and her Sunday shenanigans are proof of the same.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a reel in which she features with Samaira. The duo can be seen twinning in white t-shirts, blue ripped jeans and white sneakers. Dia and Samaira did a choreographed number on Iko Iko (My Bestie), by Justin Wellington and looked absolutely adorable.

Dia captioned her post as, “Sunday Shenanigans with #MyBestie #SundayFunday”.

Check out the cool video:

Actress Bipasha Basu took to the comment section and wrote, “Cuties”. Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan also dropped a comment. “Hahaha cuuuuuties.”

Earlier Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child together on May 14. It was a premature and complicated delivery. The couple have named their son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. 

Talking about it in an earlier post, Dia revealed, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.”

Dia also shared the medical complications that she faced during her pregnancy. “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

Dia tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021 and soon after disclosed that she is pregnant.

