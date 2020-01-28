हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza breaks down at Jaipur Literature Festival, here's why

Dia Mirza breaks down at Jaipur Literature Festival, here&#039;s why
Image Courtesy: PTI

Jaipur: Actor Dia Mirza on Monday broke down during a panel discussion regarding climate change at the Jaipur Literature Festival here.

On being asked later about what made her emotional, Mirza said, "My day started really well yesterday (January 26)... At around 3 (early morning) this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player who I followed for a while." 

She said referring to Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter and seven others.

"His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low," she added.

American basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas.

Tags:
Dia MirzaKobe BryantDSC Jaipur Literature Festival
