Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza shares stunning photos from Maldives with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi and step daughter Samaira

Dia Mirza went on her Honeymoon to the beautiful Maldives, with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and step daughter Samaira Rekhi.

Dia Mirza shares stunning photos from Maldives with hubby Vaibhav Rekhi and step daughter Samaira
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Dia Mirza who went on her Honeymoon to the beautiful Maldives, with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and step daughter Samaira Rekhi, has posted gorgeous pictures from her vacation on Sunday (March 28).

The former Miss Asia Pacific, who is back in Mumbai now, fondly captioned her photos, “We made some really special memories in Maldives.”
 

Dia looked drop dead gorgeous in her no make-up avatar. The actress can be seen bonding with Samaira, who seems to be very fond of the actress.

Vaibhav Rekhi’s ex-wife Sunaina Rekhi had earlier opened up about how she feels on ex-husband’s second marriage. ““We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her,” said Sunaina in an Instagram post. Samaira was also part of Dia and Vaibhav’s beautiful backyard wedding.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 15. The duo has broken many stereotypes and patriarchal customs in their marriage ceremony. A female priest solemnized Dia and Vaibhav’s marriage. They also did not follow the practice of Kanyadaan (giving away of the bride) and Bidaai (transfer of bride from her parent's family to the grooms).

