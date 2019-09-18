Dia Mirza to attend UN climate summit in New York

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza, who is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, will play a key role in an important UN conference this year.

Apart from being a speaker at the Climate Action Summit, Dia will also spend time with the Secretary-General of the UN to highlight issues in India and possible solutions to them.

Dia, who advocates Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), will also interact with the Queen of Belgium, young leaders like Greta Thunberg, and global decision-makers.

The Climate Change Summit will be held in New York from September 21-23.

"The Climate Action Summit hopes to ignite immediate action on the goals set for 2030. With the superiors of global organisations and political leaders under one roof, this summit could be the much-needed turning point we need. The Secretary-General has indicated that a lowdown of all the work done will be taken and the way forward will be determined accordingly," said Dia, who has been a voice and torchbearer for causes related to nature.