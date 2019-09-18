close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza to attend UN climate summit in New York

The Climate Change Summit will be held in New York from September 21-23.

Dia Mirza to attend UN climate summit in New York

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza, who is also a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, will play a key role in an important UN conference this year.

Apart from being a speaker at the Climate Action Summit, Dia will also spend time with the Secretary-General of the UN to highlight issues in India and possible solutions to them.

Dia, who advocates Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), will also interact with the Queen of Belgium, young leaders like Greta Thunberg, and global decision-makers.

The Climate Change Summit will be held in New York from September 21-23.

"The Climate Action Summit hopes to ignite immediate action on the goals set for 2030. With the superiors of global organisations and political leaders under one roof, this summit could be the much-needed turning point we need. The Secretary-General has indicated that a lowdown of all the work done will be taken and the way forward will be determined accordingly," said Dia, who has been a voice and torchbearer for causes related to nature.

 

Tags:
Dia MirzaUN climate summitNew YorkClimate Action Summit
Next
Story

Mouni Roy's car damaged by falling rock at Metro rail site

Must Watch

PT3M1S

5W1H: PM Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Article 370 & 35A, says Amit Shah