IBRAHIM ALI KHAN

Did Ibrahim Ali Khan Make A Romantic Proposal To Palak Tiwari In Maldives?

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are all set to take their relationship to the next level?

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 02:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Did Ibrahim Ali Khan Make A Romantic Proposal To Palak Tiwari In Maldives? Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Rumours about a romantic getaway involving Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been circulating, with some speculating that Ibrahim might have proposed to Palak during their trip to the Maldives. The duo, who have been linked in the past due to their rumoured closeness, has neither confirmed nor denied their relationship publicly.

Recent reports suggested that Ibrahim and Palak were spotted vacationing in the Maldives, sparking speculations of a romantic proposal. While fans were quick to jump to conclusions, there has been no official statement or evidence to confirm these claims. However the video of Palak and Ibrahim being in Maldives at the same time and the same place is only adding more fuel to the fire.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been in the limelight for their alleged romance ever since they were seen together at various social events. Despite the buzz, both have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, leaving fans to speculate.

Both Ibrahim and Palak are at the start of their Bollywood careers. Ibrahim is set to make his acting debut soon, while Palak recently appeared in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Given their budding careers, the two may be prioritising work over relationships for now. 

Palak’s mom actress Shweta Tiwari too had strongly denied the rumours of their relationship and claimed that she only laughs off these baseless speculations. Well, there is smoke without fire.

