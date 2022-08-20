NEW DELHI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been receiving continuous backlash on social media for her 'cancel culture' and 'nepotistic' comment, has once again grabbed headlines for her latest comments on generating revenues for the Indian Railways. Kareena recently featured on 'Case Toh Banta Hai', a comedy show featuring Kusha Kapila, Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma and joked that her character 'Geet' in 2007 released 'Jab We Met' increased revenues of the Indian Railways.

Several videos and glimpses of Kareena from the show 'Case Toh Banta Hai' has surfaced on the internet. In one such clip, Kareena is seen goofing that Imtiaz Ali's 'Jab We Met' character Geet helped increase the revenue of Indian Railways. She also said that after the film, the sales of Harem pants in India increased as well. Slipping into her character of Geet years later, Bebo said, "Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way."

However, once again her funny gig didn't go well with the netizens and they started trolling the actress on social media. Check out some of the mean comments on her:

Kareena also used a line from the film when Varun Sharma who plays her lawyer asked her to get more serious about her court appointments. The actor replied, "Ab tu sikhayega mujhe, Sikhni hu main Bathinda ki, sab aata hai mujhe, train pakadne se lekar case jeetne tak."

She also shared BTS from the show on Instagram, writing, "Atrangi Courtroom - Check. Atrangi Lawyers - Check. Atrangi Witnesses - Check. Can't wait no more!"

Recently, in an interview with News18, Kareena said that 'Laal Singh Chadha is an elitist kind of classist film', which did not go down well with a section of the Internet. It all started after Kareena explained that since Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump is an American movie and a majority of the Indian audience hasn’t watched the original film yet.

She added that for some Indian cine-lovers, Laal Singh Chaddha will just be a story and not the Hindi remake of a Hollywood film. During the interview, when asked if she ever had an "apprehension" that this is the film that everyone has seen, Kareena said, "No, because it's an original adaptation in a different language."