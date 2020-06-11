हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kylie Jenner

Did Kylie Jenner have a facelift surgery that went wrong?

In a few images shared online, Kylie was photographed sporting a black outfit while walking arm in arm outside a famed Los Angeles hot spot with her 22-year-old model friend. 

Did Kylie Jenner have a facelift surgery that went wrong?

Los Angeles: Make-up mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has been accused of undergoing a new facelift surgery, which reportedly appears to have gone wrong.

Kylie, who has been in isolation with her daughter Stormi and former partner Travis Scott during the COVID-19 lockdown, was pictured going out with her friend Fai Khadra. Her outing led to a barrage of speculations that the reality star went under the knife for a facelift, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a few images shared online, Kylie was photographed sporting a black outfit while walking arm in arm outside a famed Los Angeles hot spot with her 22-year-old model friend. Kylie also sported heeled boots while her long hair was let loose.

Social media users noticed that she looked different. Netizens thought the surgery went wrong as her face was reportedly badly botched, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kylie has not yet commented on the rumours.

She has continued to ignore social distancing by attending her best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's 23rd birthday party.

Stassie shared a photograph on her Instagram on June 9, where Kylie can be seen spending time with eight other friends.

All the guests were seen wearing matching black hoodies, which had "Stas" and "23" written on them in pink.

However, none of them wore a face mask.

 

